Budding businesses given opportunity to take up spot in Llandudno's Mostyn Champneys

BUDDING businesses are being given a chance to take up a spot in Llandudno’s Mostyn Champneys for free.

The Free Space competition, run by Revo, offers the winning business the chance to secure free retail space in shopping centres along with a support package from British Independent Retailers’ Association (bira), including insurance, legal advice and mentoring.

The value to each winning business, including the market rent for the retail space, could be up to £30,000.

Applications for the Mostyn Champneys spot, and others across the UK, are open until tomorrow (December 1).

Businesses can apply for free space in up to 100 shopping centres, ranging from Mostyn Champneys and Cheshire-based centres like Broughton and Albert Square, to smaller-scale local shopping centres across Wales and the rest of the UK.

Applicants to Free Space will be asked to identify their preferred destination and will need to demonstrate how trading from that location will accelerate their growth. The judging panel will select 10 winners in January 2018; the winners will then be able to occupy space in their chosen centre for three months.

Revo chief executive Ed Cooke said: “Our campaign has brought together the UK’s leading retail landlords and created a national platform that will help start-up businesses access the space they need to thrive and grow.”

To find out more about this initiative and to enter visit www.revocommunity.org/campaigns/free_space.