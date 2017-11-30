Christmas food collection underway at Tesco stores across North Wales

SHOPPERS at Tesco stores across North Wales are being invited to put a little something extra in their basket to help people who find themselves in need this Christmas.

From today (Thursday) to Saturday, December 2, more than 2,600 Tesco stores across the UK are taking part in the annual Food Collection, which encourages shoppers to donate long-life foods to help charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network give food and support to people who might otherwise go hungry this Christmas. Food can be donated to Llandudno Junction Superstore, Abergele, Bangor Extra and Prestatyn.

Tesco’s Head of Community Alec Brown said: “Tesco Food Collection scheme is the UK’s biggest Christmas food collection, with more than three million meals-worth of food collected last year.

“We know that the items that our customers donate can make a real difference to people who really need that little bit of extra help this year - whether it is a food parcel for someone at a time of crisis, or a hot meal which means that a vulnerable person does not feel lonely and isolated this Christmas.

“This year our in-store campaign features individuals and community groups who have received help from FareShare or The Trussell Trust when they needed it, and I would encourage shoppers to make a small donation at the end of their shop to help up make a big difference this Christmas.”

The food donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families. Food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

It is the 10th collection to have taken place, and Tesco is topping up the value of the food donated by the public by 20 per cent, providing additional funds to support the charities in their work this Christmas.

Volunteers in store will greet customers with a list of items most needed by the charities, with shoppers encouraged to pick up items to donate at the end of their shop.

More than 43 million meals have been donated to the food charities by Tesco customers since the scheme began. The supermarket is hoping that shoppers will be just as generous this year. Visit www.tesco.com/food-collection for full details.