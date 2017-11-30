Colwyn Bay to bring a white christmas to all

Christmas goodwill and cheer will reach each and everyone this festive season with a showing of a heart-warming Christmas classic.

After a year of giving people living with dementia better access to arts and cultural events, Theatr Colwyn will bring the festive mood to all with a screening of Christmas mainstay White Christmas.

Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney star in this 1954 musical about two former soldiers who take a vacation in Vermont with a pair of entertainers, scored with Irving Berlin’s classic festive songs White Christmas and Love You Didn’t Do Me Right.

This is a screening for people with dementia, memory loss and their family, friends and carers but is open to the general public.

The screenings have a relaxed atmosphere so that people are welcome to move around and come and go as they please.

The screening includes an interval with live entertainment, provided by and in partnership with Welsh National Opera and supported by Canu Conwy - the Conwy County Borough Council staff choir.

Pastoral care is not provided at these events so a friend, family member or carer must also attend. Anyone requiring wheelchair access is encouraged to book as soon as possible, as spaces are limited.

So join Theatr Colwyn in the spirit of giving with White Christmas on Tuesday, December 7 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £4, with free admission for carers and include free refreshments. To book visit theatrcolwyn.co.uk or call the box office on 01492 577888.