Food glorious food - chef shows off delights he has conjured up for Rhyl's 1891 ahead of opening

DINERS will be able to enjoy a collection of dishes with names connected with the sea and beach when Rhyl’s newest restaurant opens its doors on Saturday.

Located at Rhyl’s Pavilion, 1891 will offer dishes such as Rhyl Rock (a raspberry sponge); Botanical Gardens (wild mushrooms); The Cut (steak dish); Beach Burger’ (burger); Finding Nemo’s’ (fish and chips) and Pavilion Pie (fish pie).

The new venture, which forms part of the refurbished Pavilion Theatre on the town’s Waterfront, has bagged head chef Aaron Broster who has worked under celebrity chef Bryn Williams.

Councillor Hugh Evans, leader of Denbighshire, said: “I’m delighted that 1891 will be opening later this week and residents and visitors will get the chance enjoy this fantastic new addition to Rhyl.

“1891 is something that will stimulate the night-time economy in Rhyl and we think it will help attract further investment in the town.

“We made a decision early on to keep the produce as locally sourced as we possibly could and we have decided to name some of the dishes after local locations and reflect the restaurant’s beach and seaside location."

The development has been named after the year the original Pavilion first opened, 1891.

Earlier this month, the Journal was given a first look inside the restaurant. Council bosses said they hope their cash injection in 1891 is the ingredient needed to demonstrate confidence in the town.

Jamie Groves, Denbighshire's head of facilities, assets and housing, said: “We’ve gone first to act as a catalyst and for others to have confidence.

“Some might question why is a Council investing in a restaurant? It will help stimulate the evening economy.

”There is a lot of attention to detail, from uniforms to the menu, from determining the right sort of glass for a drink to napkins.”

Bookings are now being taken. Visit www.1891rhyl.co.uk