Jordan Davidson attacked a prison officer after he had been remanded in custody

Jordan Davidson used a home made weapon to attack a prison officer after he had been remanded in custody, and remanded to Altcourse Prison in Liverpool, prosecutor Andrew Thomas told Mold Crown Court.

It was a revenge attack because the officer attacked had previously caught the defendant with drugs in prison back in 2013.

In July 2013, the defendant had been sentenced at Mold Crown Court for an offence of burglary. He received a sentence of 32 months imprisonment.

While at Altcourse, he had been caught in possession of a package containing mobile phones and heroin.

The defendant was charged with bringing prohibited articles into prison. At Liverpool Crown Court in September 2013 he was sentenced to eight months in prison on top of the sentence which he was already serving.

The officer who caught him was a prison officer named Ian Moglione.

Four years later, in connection with the charge of murder, Jordan Davidson was remanded back to HMP Altcourse.

Ian Moglione was still an officer at the prison.

On April 5 the defendant carried out a revenge attack on Mr Moglione, said Mr Thomas.

The attack took place when the defendant was escorted by PO Moglione and another officer for a shower.

He had concealed a lighter on him when he went into the shower. He was allowed toiletries with him in the shower, including a mirror and two ordinary disposable razors.

The defendant went into the shower room and they locked the door behind him. While he was in the shower he converted the razors into a makeshift weapon, said Mr Thomas.

“At the end of his shower, or what was supposed to be his shower, Mr Davidson banged on the door.

“Mr Moglione opened it and reached forward to take back the mirror and razors.

“As he did so, the defendant lashed out twice with the makeshift knife, slashing Mr Moglione to the neck.”

He shouted: “That’s for stitching me up with the parcel”. The defendant was pushed back into the shower room and locked in. He was shouting inside about slashing any other officer who tried to seize him. He said: “He had it coming, forstitching me up with added days.”

Mr Thomas said that the defendant had written letters to the schoolgirl from prison in which he boasted about what he had done.

He was disappointed that he had not gone down “in a hail of bullets.”

They were served as exhibits in the case because there was evidence of attempts to manipulate the psychiatric investigation, he said.

“What is relevant is that the defendant has continued to boast about what he did.

“He talks with pride about the fact that there was a police manhunt to find him and about the disruption which he caused on the Caia Park estate.”

Mr Thomas said: “He boasts about the number of offences which he managed to commit, albeit that he has exaggerated them.”

Mr Thomas said that it was accepted that Jordan Davidson had a troubled childhood.

There was social services involvement which also led to contact with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

As an adult, there was also some limited involvement with mental health services, particularly in prison.

“These proceedings have led to a more extensive investigation. The defendant has claimed to suffer from delusional symptoms, but the objective evidence for that is limited and doubts have been expressed,” he said.

Detailed reports have been prepared by three consultant psychiatrists.

Diagnosis was not straightforward – but what was agreed was that Davidson suffered from a recognised mental disorder.

They are also agreed that there was a psychological dependency on drugs.

He was believed to be suffering from a schizophrenia type disorder.

“The prosecution accept that the court should take mental disorder into account as a mitigating feature,” he said.

It is not a complete explanation for his actions.

The prosecution has now closed it case.