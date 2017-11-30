Mum to hold walk in memory of daughter along Llandudno promenade

A MOTHER is to hold a walk in memory of her 29-year-old daughter who died in her sleep.

Holly Robertson died in her sleep on December 27, 2015. Her mother Helen will take part in the walk this Sunday along Llandudno Promenade. Money will be raised for St David’s Hospice and mental health charity Mind.

This walk will be the second event Helen has done in memory of her daughter, who was a keen walker and ‘gym bunny’. Last December she carried out a run, raising money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Mrs Robertson, who has three other daughters, said: “This is the perfect time of year to hold the memory walk as Christmas was Holly’s favourite time of year.”

She is hoping to see as many people there as possible.

The walk will start at Holly’s memorial bench opposite Dylans at 11am.