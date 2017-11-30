Town council to take on historic gaol and court

TWO of Anglesey’s top cultural heritage attractions which had runare to be taken on by a town council.

Members of the Isle of Anglesey County Council executive agreed on Monday (November 27th) to authorise freehold asset transfer of both Beaumaris Gaol and Courthouse to the Beaumaris Town Council.

The Grade 1* listed Gaol building and museum dates back to the early 19th century. Visitors can walk along the dimly lit corridors, explore the cells and places of punishment, visit the condemned cell and experience the darkness of the punishment cell.

Built in 1614 and renovated in the 19th century, the Grade II* listed Courthouse building is a museum in the town centre. Visitors can walk through the large rectangular courtroom, stand in the original dock and view the elegant 18th century grand jury room.

The executive’s decision to transfer these assets is the culmination of many months of hard work and dialogue between officials from both county and town councils.

Education, libraries, culture & youth portfolio holder, Councillor Meirion Jones, welcomed the proposed transfer.

He said, “We, of course, recognise the importance of both these cultural heritage sites to Beaumaris and the wider Island, both in terms of their historic value and economic benefit as tourist attractions.

“Unfortunately, with more and more demands on our funding we have been faced with a number of stark choices – including the future of these two historic sites.”

“Yesterday’s decision is the result of a great deal of hard work between the County Council and Beaumaris Town Council. I’m pleased that together we’ve found a way to ensure that residents and visitors alike can continue to enjoy these attractions for many years to come.”

The Mayor of Beaumaris, Councillor Frank Carr, said: “The Town Council are looking forward to working with the community to make these attractions a success. They are a great opportunity to attract more visitors to Beaumaris and to educate future generations about the history of our town.”

The transfer of the Gaol and Courthouse is similar to the approach followed for Holyhead Park, which was transferred to Holyhead Town Council earlier this year.

County Council officers and elected members have been working hard behind the scenes for a number of years to ensure that facilities like these remain open and benefit local communities.

The County Council will now enter into further talks with Beaumaris Town Council in order to ensure that the transfer is successfully completed.