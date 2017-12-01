Arfon MP and AM set up to give women voice on pension injustice

Arfon politicians are inviting applications of interest from women in their constituency affected by government changes to the state pension age to set up a campaign group.

Plaid ​​​​​​Cymru’s Hywel Williams MP and Assembly Member Siân Gwenllian are attempting to set up a WASPI (Women Against State Pension Increase) group to give Arfon women a voice in opposing the reforms.

Mr Williams, who speaks for Plaid Cymru on Work and Pension issues, has relentlessly pursued the issue in Parliament; raising the matter in the House of Commons and supporting a delegation of Gwynedd women campaigning outside Parliament.

Both he and Siân Gwenllian are keen to hear from local women born in the 1950s who’ve been hit particularly hard by these reforms, ahead of the Second Reading of the Pensions Bill which will be presented in Parliament on Friday, April 27, 2018.

“Women across the UK have been hit hard by the changes,” said Hywel Williams. I’ve been contacted by many women from across Arfon who are in the same position.

“Often, they face unemployment, with little hope of getting a job - a bleak life on benefits at a time when they should be enjoying the fruits of their long years of work.

“I’m keen to hear from women in my constituency who’ve been affected by changes to their state pension, with the aim of setting up a local group to share ideas keep up to date with the latest campaign news.”

Siân Gwenllian AM added: “Many women have spent years juggling several jobs as well as family commitments and caring roles within the family.

“Many of them looked forward to an easier life when they reached their pensionable age, and that has now been cruelly snatched away. It is grossly unfair to move the goalposts and throw so many women into turmoil.”

Those interested in being part of a WASPI Group in Arfon should email hywel.williams.mp@parliament.uk with their details.