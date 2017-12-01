Bangor cancer charity concert to remember loved ones this Christmas

A CONCERT is to be held in Bangor to celebrate and remember family members or friends affected by cancer.

Tenovus Cancer Care, Wales’ cancer charity, will be holding its annual Lovelight Christmas Concert.

The Bangor Sing With Us choir will be joined by a host of local talent, including Treffos School, and Bangor Male Voice Choir at Bangor Cathedral on Thursday, December 14.

The concert host will again be Rupert Moon, and the event will help raise funds for cancer patients and their loved ones.

This year’s event is sponsored by Dafydd Hardy Estate Agents, and supported on the evening by staff from Santander Bangor.

Debbie Rowley Tenovus Cancer Care Community Fundraiser for North Wales, is encouraging local people to join in the celebration and memorial.

“Christmas can be a very difficult time for everyone affected by cancer. Whether there’s been a loss in the family or someone you know is dealing with a diagnosis, our Lovelight concerts can help to bring people together.

“It’s time dedicated to remembering, reflecting and most of all, celebrating. We’d love as many people as possible to come along and share in this moving experience with us.”

Tickets for the service are £10. To get your tickets, visit Dafydd Hardy, or visit Eventbrite – Bangor Lovelight. Tickets can be purchased on the door on the evening, but as it is a popular event, it is highly recommended that tickets are purchased before the evening.

If you or someone you love has been affected by cancer, Tenovus Cancer Care can offer help and support. To find out more call the Tenovus Cancer Care free Support Line on 0808 808 1010.