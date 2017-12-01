Caernarfon food festival to host Christmas fair

FESTIVE fare and Christmas crafts are set to showcase local talent in Caernarfon.

The Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon Food Festival is hosting a Christmas Fair, from 10am until 4pm, at the Old Market Hall, Caernarfon, on Saturday, December 9.

Following the success of last year's fair, The Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon Food Festival organisers are welcoming local artisan food and craft makers to the event at the iconic market building on Palace Street.

Among the stalls will be cheese, sweets, artisan bread, cards and crafts. Tŷ Siocled will also run chocolate activities for those with a sweet tooth.

Festival volunteers will also run a raffle and sell white aprons, with the Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon Food Festival logo.

All the profits from the raffle, aprons and books will go towards the town’s third Food Festival on May 12, 2018.

Organisers of Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon Food Festival have created a calendar of events including curry competition, Sushi night, and a gala dinner.

For more visit www.gwylfwydcaernarfon.cymru