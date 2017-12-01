Police appeal for witnesses after man injured in serious collision on Britannia Bridge

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision on the A55 Britannia Bridge.

The incident, involving a foreign registered light goods vehicle and a blue Skoda Octavia saloon, happened on the Anglesey side of the bridge at around 10.30pm, on Thursday, November 30.

The male driver of the Skoda suffered serious life threatening injuries and was transferred to Stoke hospital overnight.

The driver of the goods vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

Inspector Alun Davies of North Wales Police said: “The Skoda was travelling off Anglesey towards Bangor and the goods vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen these vehicles just before the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference V181116.”