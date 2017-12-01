Prestatyn man warned that if he lit cigarette it could blow up hospital

A Prestatyn man who was warned that he could blow the place up if he lit a cigarette in a hospital room with oxygen cylinders nearby assaulted the security guard who tried to stop him, a court heard.

Alan Killip, who was very drunk at the time, told magistrates in Llandudno that he felt he had let himself and his parents down by his behaviour.

He admitted common assault on Brian Grimes who was called to the emergency department at Glan Clwyd Hospital at 3.30am on November 16 when Killip became abusive towards staff.

Prosecutor Diane Williams said that Killip, 23, tried several times to light up despite being warned about the risk and when Mr Grimes tried to escort him outside the building he pushed the guard in the face and the police were called.

After sobering up he told police he knew he had been “bang out of order”.

Nia Dawson, defending, said that Killip, of Ferguson Avenue, Prestatyn, had learning difficulties and his parents let him go out with friends who were supposed to prevent him drinking too much.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay Mr Grimes £50 in compensation. He must also pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.