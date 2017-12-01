Roman Centurion Jeff on overnight mission to protect church

A ‘ROMAN Centurion’ is undertaking a 24-hour vigil at a church in Holyhead in a bid to protect it from vandals.

Former Holyhead mayor and former councillor Jeff ‘Maximus’ Evans, will be carrying out the watch, in full Roman clothing, in the grounds of St Cybi's Church, starting from midnight, on Saturday, December 2 and finishing at midnight on Sunday, December 3.

His aim is to protect the church and its grounds, after recent reports of anti-social behaviour, including littering. The church recently had its leaded, stained windows damage, and money stolen from inside.

Mr Evans said: "St Cybi's is located at the grounds of a sixth century fort, and as a fine church it has served the community of Holyhead for hundreds of years.

“We cannot allow such wanton acts to affect this church and the community, and the vigil is a token gesture to bring attention to such anti social behaviour, and to state that we will not accept it within the church grounds "

“The latest damage will cost £1,500 to repair and renew, and as such the vigil is to be supported by donations and sponsorship.”

If anyone wants to sponsor Mr Evans they can contact 0754 2716756 for a sponsor form, or donate within St Cybi's church.

Sunday, December 3, is Advent Sunday (the first day of Christmas) and at 11 am the church will holding an Advent Sunday Service attended by Professor S Hope OBE.

Alternatively donations can be made via a bank to: Nat West Bank, Sort Code 53-50-53, Account name. Holy Island / City, Account No. 57099316