RSPCA award for housing team's pet policy

A NORTH Wales housing association has been awarded by the RSPCA for helping tenants with issues and advice affecting their pets.

THE largest housing association in the region, Cartrefi Cymunedol Gwynedd (CCG) has once again this year been recognised at the RSPCA Cymru’s Community Animal Welfare Footprint (CAWF) awards.

CCG received a bronze award in the Housing Footprint Award category for their work on its pet policy, and good use of fact sheets that have been produced for tenants about looking after their pets which was recognised as good practice by the RSPCA.

Geraint Jones, Neighbourhood Services Manager said: “We were commended again this year for maintaining the standards we achieved last year through developing guidance and fact sheets for tenants who are thinking of keeping pets, as well as encouraging responsible pet ownership to ensure animal welfare.

“Tenants are encouraged to assess the suitability of their property before keeping a pet. We have seen an increase in tenants keeping large dogs, some within blocks of flats and we work closely with RSPCA officers to address these issues.”

RSPCA Cymru’s public affairs manager, Paul Smith added: “RSPCA Cymru is so proud to recognise 15 organisations across Wales, as part of the CAWF scheme.

“CAWF is an established, well-regarded accolade, which continues to pay tribute to the good practice across the country, whether it be with regards to stray dog provision, housing or licensing.

“How we treat our fellow living creatures’ matters so much to people - and this scheme is all about emphasising the practical, tangible but hugely beneficial steps which bodies can take to further animal welfare within their local communities.

“It’s heartening to see so many that go beyond statutory requirements towards animals, despite a challenging financial climate. RSPCA Cymru will continue to work closely with organisations from across the public sector to ensure the welfare of animals is at the forefront of their activities."