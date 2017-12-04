Police investigate after two Audi cars stolen from Menai Bridge

TWO Audi cars were stolen during a residential burglary in Menai Bridge.

North Wales Police are investigating after a dark blue Audi A4 estate and a grey Audi A3 saloon were taken during the crime at Fron Farm in the early hours of Saturday, December 2.

Investigating Officer PC Jon Parry, at Llangefni Police Station, said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area at the time between around midnight and 3am. I’m also asking local communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC17181813.

For comprehensive crime prevention advice on how to secure your home visit https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-homes/safer-homes-intro