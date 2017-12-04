Princess Diana Garden in Rhos-on-Sea to be kept by Rotary Club

Rhos on Sea Rotary Club has agreed with the Bay of Colwyn Town Council to adopt the Princess Diana Memorial Garden in Colwyn Avenue and become responsible for its maintenance.

The small seating area and garden, dedicated as a memorial to Princess Diana, is located at the corner of Colwyn Avenue and Penrhyn Avenue.

The Rotary Club hopes to make improvements to the garden over the coming months, including tidying the hedging and shrubs, installing replacement seating, with support from the Rhos Traders/Colwyn Business Improvement District, adding a pergola and improving the existing planting scheme.

The Town Council will continue to provide funding each year to cover any costs incurred, but the active involvement of volunteers from Rotary should make this funding go much further.

The Mayor, Cllr Jeff Pearson welcomed the news: “I am delighted that the local Rotary Club in Rhos on Sea has come forward with the offer to adopt the garden and we look forward to supporting their volunteers improve the garden. We are very grateful to the Rotary Club President, George Price, and the members of Rotary for their support.”