Special measures lifted at Flintshire school in record time

A FLINTSHIRE secondary school is celebrating after the inspection board announced its move from ‘special measures’ in record time.

After a recent monitoring visit, Estyn announced the rapid and major improvements that have been made since the inspection in May 2016 at St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School in Flint.

This progress has contributed towards the High School’s removal from the special measures category, after the school fell short of their standards last year.

The school is judged to have made such good progress that Estyn have decided that further monitoring visits are not required.

Mr Paul Heitzman, head teacher, said: “I would like to congratulate all members of our school community.

“They have worked so hard over the last four terms. It is extremely rare for a school to improve this quickly.

”All of this follows on from our record breaking examination results in the summer. I am proud of all our achievements.

“St Richard Gwyn has emerged stronger than ever and is now facing the future with great confidence.”

Cllr Ian Roberts, Flintshire council’s cabinet member for education and youth, said: “I’d like to add my congratulations to St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School’s achievement. The school has made fantastic progress in the past 18 months and I am sure that the dedication, hard-work and commitment of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wrexham, the teaching and support staff and the governing body will ensure that the school will go from strength to strength.”

Claire Homard, interim chief oficer for education and youth, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of the recent monitoring visit to St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School and their removal from Special Measures in such a short timeframe.

“There has also been dedicated support provided by specialist teams within the local authority and the regional school improvement service, GwE.

“This outcome is an excellent example of what can be achieved by effective joint working.

“It will be a pleasure to see the school continue on this successful path of improvement.”