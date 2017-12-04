"They still love each other very much" – Love Island's Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay split after four months

FANS thought it would never happen but Love Island favourites Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay have split up after four months.

Despite still loving each other “very much” Amber, a former Ysgol Glan Clwyd pupil, and Kem, 21, have decided to part ways due to their “busy work schedules.”

The nation have been gripped by the couple’s romance following their win on this summer’s ITV2 smash-hit reality series.

Amber, from Denbigh, was due to spend Christmas with Kem, together with both families. The 21-year-old is understood to be heartbroken by the split.

Susan Davies, Amber’s mum, said: “They are so incredibly busy and have struggled to juggle everything since coming out of the villa. Their lives have changed so much and it’s been difficult for them both and they are so young. They still love each other very much.”

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Amber, a former Ysgol Glan Clwyd pupil and leading member of TiC (Theatre in the Community) drama group in Rhyl, has secured a massive deal with Motel Rocks and a lingerie campaign with Boux Avenue. Last month she unveiled her 2018 calendar. Earlier in the year, she also guest presented the entertainment section on Good Morning Britain alongside Kem.

The split has come to a surprise to many fans. In October, the couple looked loved up as they posed for pictures at the Pride of Britain Awards. Kem also whisked Amber away after treating her to tickets for her 21st birthday.

Just over a week ago, Amber posted a photo on Twitter with the post “Favourite type of Sunday. Decorating the Cetinay Christmas tree and Polar Express.”

On Sunday night, she posted a single heart emoji on Twitter.

Kem will star next year in Dancing On Ice. He is currently in training after being paired up with professional skater Alex Murphy.