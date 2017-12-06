Musical programme devised specially for inaugural organ concert at Bodelwyddan church

WORKS by composers Bach, Lang, Stanley, Vierne and Daquin will feature in an inaugural concert for the new organ at St Margaret’s Church in Bodelwyddan.

Ensemble 1677 will perform in the event at the church on Friday, December 15.

Ensemble 1677 was founded by John Hosking, assistant director of music at St Asaph Cathedral and director of the cathedral’s voluntary choir, and Olivia Hunt, artistic director and soprano.

The new Allen organ at St Margaret’s – better known as the Marble Church – has replaced the old 50-year-old pipe organ.

Mr Hosking said: "We will be performing a wide range of music from the 14th century right up to the present day. Focused around voicing sampled from organs by the French builder Cavaille-Coll, the programme will display the organ's versatility in works by Bach, Lang, Stanley, Vierne, Daquin and others.

“Featured in the programme will be organ works by Bach, Daquin and Vierne as well as some Christmas items by French composer, André Fleury and the English Victorian composer, John West. Olivia will sing a range of works, mainly with a Christmas theme, by Benjamin Britten, Peter Warlock, Henry Purcell, Girolama Frescobaldi, Claudio Monteverdi, John Dowland and Ralph Vaughan-Williams.

“The programme has been designed to show off as many different colours of the new organ as possible, both in a solo and accompanying role.

“Olivia and I have had a very busy 12 months, having performed over 20 concerts together. We have recently recorded a CD, due for release in early 2018 and are represented as "HH Classical Duo" by Cross Channel Productions.

“Although nothing beats a pipe organ in my opinion, the new digital installation by Allen sounds fabulous and was definitely the right choice for the church. Although the instrument only has 2 manuals (keyboards) and 33 stops (sounds), there is a range of over 200 additional voices to choose from, which makes the instrument extremely versatile indeed.

“Olivia and I are both really looking forward to performing at this event and encourage as many people as possible to come and hear what I consider to be the best digital installation I have heard to date.”

The concert will start at 7.30pm. Tickets at £10 will include complimentary mulled wine and mince pies.