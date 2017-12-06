Police complaints inquiry after Wrexham murder probe

A top-level inquiry is being held into the details of how North Wales Police handled events leading up to a murder inquiry involving Jordan Davidson and victim Nicholas Churton.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has confirmed, following Davidson’s guilty pleas and jailing for life yesterday, that it is independently investigating the contact between Mr Churton and North Wales Police before he was murdered in Wrexham.

The investigation is looking at how NWP responded to and investigated an alleged robbery at Mr Churton’s home on Sunday, March 12, and whether the force complied with national guidance and procedures on incident management and safeguarding.

Four police officers and one member of police staff have been advised by the IPCC they are under criminal investigation and have also been served with gross misconduct notices.

Mr Churton reported to police on Tuesday, March 14, that two days earlier a man called ‘Jordan’ had threatened him with a hammer and stolen his keys after he had let him into his home to use the toilet.

Mr Churton told police he had changed his locks.

Officers spoke to Mr Churton on Tuesday, March 21 about the incident and advised him to ask other people to help with identifying ‘Jordan’.

On Thursday, March 23, Mr Churton again contacted the police and said he now knew the suspect to be Jordan Davidson.

On Monday, March 27, Mr Churton was found dead at his home.

Davidson pleaded guilty to Mr Churton’s murder and 12 other offences at Mold Crown Court on November 30 but denied stealing Mr Churton’s keys in a robbery.

He was sentenced yesterday to a minimum of 23 years and four months in prison for murder.