Region escapes bank closures RBS closures unscathed

THE area has escaped the latest wave of nationwide branch closures by a retail banking giant.

Following a review, the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is to close 62 RBS branches, and 197 NatWest branches throughout the UK but none of these are in Denbighshire.

This decision, however, follows closures of the Prestatyn NatWest branch earlier this year and NatWest in Abergele and St Asaph in 2015, with the town keeping hold of its RBS branch and Rhyl retaining its NatWest.

An RBS spokesman said: “Over five million customers now use our mobile banking app and one in five only bank with us digitally.

“We expect these branch closures to result in around 680 redundancies.”