Rhuddlan geared up for light switch on

Rhuddlan lights

CHRISTMAS is a magical time in Rhuddlan, especially when the town is all lit up.

The switch-on will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 3.45pm on the high street.

Pupils of Ysgol y Castell, Rhuddlan, will be attendance. All welcome.

Rhuddlan Xmas Window Competition 2017 is also running. The winner of the best decorated shop, cafe and business will be awarded with a plaque and a bouquet of flowers from the mayor.

A spokesperson for Rhuddlan Town Council said: “This is an opportunity for everyone to work together to make sure Rhuddlan is the place to be over Christmas.”

The winner of the best decorated house will be awarded with a £50 cheque. A team of town councillors will judge the competition.