A blizzard of snow looks set to hit Wrexham and Flintshire this weekend

A BLIZZARD of snow is set to hit the region this weekend, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has forecasted that after overnight temparatures of at least -3°C, there will be snow showers on the way for Wrexham and Flintshire, starting tomorrow, as Storm Caroline blows into the UK.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for the weekend, with a significant amount of snow expected to fall on North Wales, with 10cm to 20cm on some higher grounds, 2cm to 5m elsewhere.

Tomorrow has been predicted to be bitterly cold with blustery snow showers continuing to blow across Wales with “significant accumulations” in to Saturday.

These wintry conditions are expected to continue into the weekend.

The forecast states: “Saturday will remain cold and sunny with isolated snow showers and winds easing.

”Sunday will be windy with rain and snow, turning brighter later with isolated wintry showers on Monday.”

The yellow warning is in place until 6pm on Saturday, as there could be icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with risks of injury from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces.

There could also be travel delays.