Brendan Cole speaks about his Strictly calendar ahead of Rhyl show

DANCING sensation Brendan Cole is bringing the Strictly experience out of the ballroom and directly to Rhyl audiences.

Fresh from wrapping up Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Christmas Special, Cole’s show, All Night Long, will come to the Pavilion in February.

Speaking to the Journal, Cole said: “People always tell me that they try to get tickets for Strictly, but they can’t because demand is phenomenally high.

“This show is all about bringing the experience of Strictly to everyone all over the country during the cold, dead winter months and giving people the opportunity to see more of what they love.”

While fans of Cole, first-ever winner of the hit BBC show in 2004, might think they know what to expect, All Night Long actually promises a different and more light-hearted showcase, with 21 dancers and musicians, some of whom have worked with the likes of Michael Bublé and Tom Jones.

The New Zealand-born dancer extraordinaire says: : “It’s all about giving that feelgood factor, but with an element of Strictly, as we’ll be bringing some Argentine tango, jive and foxtrot. We want people to see what they love and leave saying ‘wow!’.

“Strictly is a television show that really affects people’s lives. People aren’t afraid to vocalise their opinions about decisions and dancers, and it shows no sign of stopping. People want more and more than just what’s on Saturday and Sunday.”

He added: “I don’t get to Wales enough, but I try to always bring my shows there. Welsh people in general love the arts. They really have a warmth you don’t see in crowds anywhere else.”

Cole’s 2017 Strictly calendar isn’t quite over yet, with this year’s hugely popular Christmas show seeing him pair-up with newsreader Katie Derham, who finished fourth in the 2015 competition.

And looking ahead to the festive season, he promised: “I’ll try and keep in shape. Obviously next year I have more than 50 shows lasting more than one hour and 45 minutes, it’s pretty full on – so I won’t be eating too many pies.”

All Night Long will be at Rhyl Pavilion on Thursday, February 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost between £21 and £37.50 and can be booked online at rhylpavilion.co.uk or by calling 01745 330000.