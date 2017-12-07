Police appeal for wanted man believed to be in Wrexham area

Thu Dec 07, 2017
Geraint Jones
Thursday 7 December 2017 11:08
Police have appealed for help to find a wanted man.
Richard Lee Watson, 28, is wanted on a warrant and is believed to be in the Wrexham area.
Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101, and quote incident reference RM17027293.
geraint.jones@nwn.co.uk
