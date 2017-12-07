Shoppers brave icy temperatures for opening of Rhuddlan Aldi

Shoppers queued up from as early as 6am, braving icy conditions for the opening of a new Rhuddlan store.

Olympic gold medallist Matthew Langridge and Christmas television hero Kevin the Carrot were on hand to officially open the Aldi store at Castle View Retail Park this morning.

Those waiting in line also received a Christmas cracker and one lucky shopper won a £100 voucher, to be spent in store, for finding Kevin.

Matthew, who was a part of the successful mens eights team in Rio, said: “It’s awesome (the turn out this morning).

”The weather didn’t deter people and they were up early, some people were here at half six to see this excellent new store.”

Rhyl resident Claire Edwards claimed front spot in the line, arriving at 6am ahead of the official opening at 8am.

Christmas shopping and an Aldi sewing machine were at the top of her wish list.

Another shopper in the line, David Mortlock, didn’t seem to mind the wait or the weather and arrived at 7am.

Mr Mortlock said: “I am a regular Aldi shopper. It’s not too bad having to wait, I don’t mind the cold.”

Some shoppers turned out for the opening just to catch a glimpse of the special guests.

Chelsea Roberts, from Rhyl, said: “I just came here for a look. But I can’t wait (to see Kevin the Carrot).”

Aldi sponsor Team GB and Matthew said the contribution the German chain made to athletes like him was greatly appreciated.

The supermarket chain send vouchers to athletes once a month that they can use at any of its stores.

This is the sixth Aldi opening he has been involved with, currently having some time out of the boat while nursing an injury.

He said it feels good to be more involved and give something back for their support.

He added: “It’s nice to come down and meet the customers and staff. I do feel more involved coming to these kind of events.

“Aldi are doing a great job because they help send us to places like Tokyo (host of the 2020 Olympic Games) and Rio (2016 Olympic Games).”

The wait was worth it for shoppers with Christmas treats and mince pies being offered out by Aldi staff.