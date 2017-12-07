Town 'chock-a-block' for Victorian market in Wrexham

VISITORS poured into Wrexham for the town’s annual Victorian Christmas market.

The event, which took place yesterday, featured more than 100 market stalls, set up from St Giles to Queen’s Square in the town centre, selling seasonal treats, gifts, sweets, wine and pastries

There were also Victorian street entertainers, a brass band, a barrel organist, Punch and Judy and a traditional carousel to keep visitors entertained.

Amanda Davies, Wrexham Council’s town centre markets and events manager, told the Leader: “It has been really good. The fact we have spread the market out further has really worked and the town is chock-a-block, which is what we wanted.

“We have 15,000 every year and we expect the same again this year. We have had coaches come into the town as well – I have spoken to 20 or 30 people who have come from all over Britain.

“The furthest someone has come is from Edinburgh and the hotels in the town centre are booked up, which is great.”

Among the traders was Royal Welsh Show champion pole climber Nick Brookes, from Gwynfryn, Minera, who was selling mistletoe he had hand picked during a climb up a 200ft poplar tree in Newtown in mid-Wales.

He told the Leader he was very pleased with the way the event had turned out, adding: “The market is great – I’ve been doing it five years and it looks really good this year.”

Alex Jones, chairman of Wrexham Town Centre Forum, said: “It is even better than last year. We have had coach parties this year so word is obviously getting around that it is a good attraction.

“I just hope next year we can build on this and make it a two or three day event. There is scope there to make it a bigger event in the calendar that people look forward to.”

Sian Lewis, from Pentre Broughton, came to the market with three-year-old daughter Elle.

She told the Leader: “It is a lot better than last year and more spread out – it was all just bunched in St Giles last year. My daughter has been enjoying all the fairground rides and the Punch and Judy show.”

Hannah Wright, from Gwersyllt, said: “It is really good, there is a nice selection of stalls.”