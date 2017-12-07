Wrexham's Victorian Christmas Market under way in the town centre

WREXHAM’S Victorian Christmas Market is well under way.

The event, which began at 12noon, features more than 100 market stalls selling seasonal treats, gifts, sweets, wine and pastries set up from St Giles to Queen’s Square in the town centre.

The market has grown in popularity and size over recent years and this year the organisers have brought in Victorian street entertainers, brass band, a barrel organist, Punch and Judy and a traditional carousel to keep visitors all entertained.

The market will run until 8pm tonight.