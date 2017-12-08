Eirias Park summer concerts vital for Colwyn Bay trade

Summer concerts have been labelled vital for trade in the area, estimated to have brought in £2.3 million since their introduction in 2012.

The 2017 concerts – Little Mix and Bryan Adams – generated £440,000 alone for Colwyn Bay, Old Colwyn and the surrounding areas.

John Jones, managing director of Powlsons Ltd on Erw Wen Road in Colwyn Bay, has worked in the town since 1974 and said the Eirias concerts are vital to his business.

Mr Jones said: “The concerts bring people into the town; they spend money in the town. It also helps local businesses to promote themselves.

“You never would have thought a town like Colwyn Bay could be associated with working with high-calibre acts like Tom Jones, Elton John, Lionel Ritchie, Little Mix, and Olly Murs.

“It has helped other businesses in the area. The knock-on effect is that if we are busy, we also buy products from other people.

“It promotes the area, raises the profile, and it makes the town buzz for quite a few weeks in the year.

“People look forward to the event as an annual thing now. Each year, people wonder what big acts we are going to get, which I think is brilliant.”

Colin Wilson runs The Marine Hotel in Old Colwyn and explained the concerts were important to his summer trade.

Mr Wilson said: “We look forward to the event every year. Being one of the closest pubs to the venue, we get really busy.

“I think a lot of businesses in the area benefit from these concerts. There is a big influx of people who wouldn’t normally be in the area.

They’ve all got to have somewhere to stay, something to eat, something to drink. So, I think, generally, all the business in Colwyn Bay and Old Colwyn do really well from the concerts.”

Next year’s line-up is yet to be agreed, but the 2017 event attracted 26,000 music fans to Colwyn Bay.

The combined economic benefit to the area is estimated at £440,000 for 2017 and £2.3 million since 2012.

Cabinet Member for Economic Development councillor Louise Emery said: “Events in Conwy County have proved to be vital to the area’s economy, and the annual concerts at Stadiwm Zip World at Parc Eirias are an example of that.

“The investment that has gone into the area in recent years has helped Conwy become one of the most thriving events and visitor locations in the UK.”