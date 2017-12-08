School closures – 9am

THE number of schools so far closed in Denbighshire due to the adverse weather conditions is growing.
As of 9am, there are 14 schools in the county that are closed.
In addition, over the border in Conwy, Ysgol Llannefydd is closed.
In Flintshire, Ysgol yr Esgob, Caerwys will close at 12pm due to there being no school meal service and the weather forecast being more heavy snow.
Ysgol y Foel, Cilcain, is closed.
Denbighshire schools closed:
Ysgol Bro Famau, Llanarmon yn Iâl
Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl, Llandegla
Ysgol Llanbedr DC
Ysgol Trefnant
Ysgol Tremeirchion
St Asaph Infants
Ysgol Henllan
Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion
Ysgol Pentrecelyn.
Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch
Ysgol Carreg Emlyn, Clocaenog and Cyffylliog
Ysgol Rhewl
Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog
Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn, Denbigh
More to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on