Organisers hopeful that Mold Santa Dash will go ahead despite wintry conditions

Organisers are hopeful that this year’s Mold Santa Dash will go ahead, despite wintry conditions.

More than 300 people are due to head to the town to take part in tomorrow’s 1.4 mile event, which is now in its third year.

Town manager Dave Hill, who is the event’s safety manager, will make a decision on the route tomorrow morning.

A Mold Town Council spokesman said “Mold Town Council are hopeful that tomorrow's Santa Dash will be able to go ahead but are unable to confirm the exact situation until the morning.

“Flintshire County Council have agreed to clear the route if possible so fingers crossed that the weather is sufficiently kind to not disappoint our 300+ Santas who have signed up and all the volunteers who have come forward to help.

“An update will be posted at 8.30am Sunday morning."

A yellow warning of snow and ice maintains in place until 6pm on Saturday evening, with 2-5cms of snow expected in most areas, with 10-20cms possible in some locations, particularly on higher ground.

Freezing temperatures are expected overnight and into Sunday morning, down to as low as -12C (10F), meaning that fallen snow will fail to clear before the arrival of further heavy showers.

On Sunday, a spell of heavy snow is likely over most parts of Wales. An amber warning has been issued for the region from 4am on Sunday to 6pm in the evening.