Mold Santa Run postponed

Organisers have postponed this year’s Mold Santa Run due to the wintry conditions.

Mold Town Council has decided to move the event, where more than 300 people were set to take part, due to conditions in the town and especially in the surrounding area.

The santa dash will now be held on Sunday, December 12.

A council spokesman said “Naturally our key priority is the ‘Elf and safety’ of our participants, volunteers and supporters, so please accept our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience that this may cause but we hope everyone will be able to join us in a weeks time.

“Confirmation of next weeks arrangements will be emailed to all participants by end of day Wednesday, December 13.

“We would apologise to all budding Santas, however sadly it was not safe to continue today.

“The good news, this means anyone wanting to take part and still not entered, there is another week for you to sign up!”

Please contact Mold Town Council 01352 758 532 email supportofficer@moldtowncouncil.org.uk for more information.