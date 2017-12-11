Beaumaris councillors take each other off Christmas card list – but all in a good cause!

COUNCILLORS in Beaumaris have taken each other off their Christmas card list this year.

Not because they have fallen out with each other in the council chamber, but to help boost a Christmas get together for pensioners and disabled people.

At a meeting of the Beaumaris Town Council last Monday night, the former Beaumaris mayor, Councillor Gwen Evans Jones, proposed that the town councillors not bother sending each other cards this year.

“Let’s not give each other cards like we do, what would would normally spend giving cards to each other, probably about a fiver? What’s the point when they all end up in the recycle after Christmas?

“This year, let’s just give the money to a good cause such as the mayor’s Christmas get together. It is a much better use of the money.”

The Beaumaris Mayor and Mayoress Councillor Frank and Joan Carr are inviting pensioners and disabled people, from the Beaumaris and Llanfaes area, to the Christmas get-together - afternoon tea - being held from 3pm – 5pm, at Beaumaris Town Hall, on Saturday, December 16.

Mayoress Councillor Joan Carr said: “We’d like to invite people along to the Christmas get-toether, but ask if they could let us know who is coming. We’d also like to thank the Spar in Beaumaris for donating £40 and Lidl for supplying food for the event.”

People who can attend are being asked to let the couple know by Wednesday, December 13. telephone 01248 810 850. Email: jjoancarr46@btinternet.com