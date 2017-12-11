Car overturns on A483 slip road near Ruabon

Emergency services are at the scene after a car overturned on a slip road off the A483.

Police and ambulance were called to the one-vehicle smash on the slip-road near Ruabon shortly before 11.10am.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 11.10am this morning to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the slip road off the A483 near Ruabon.

”A crew in an emergency ambulance and a BASICS doctor are currently at the scene.”

An eyewitness told the Leader: “I’ve just driven past the A539 turn off on the A483 and police were blocking it off. An ambulance was on the scene and it looked like a car had turned onto its roof.”