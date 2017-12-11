Closures and cancellations as snow and ice causes disruption across Wrexham

SCHOOLS are closed and public transport services have been cancelled as the weather continues to cause disruption across Wrexham.

Temperatures fell to almost -2 degrees overnight and the Met Office has warned that there could be ongoing disruption caused by accumulations of snow, as well as ice.

According to Wrexham Council, the 49 schools not opening in Wrexham today include:

St Peter's Voluntary Controlled (Rossett), Holt CP, Black Lane CP (Pentre Broughton), Ysgol Yr Hafod (Johnstown), Ysgol Plas Coch CP (Wrecsam), Ysgol Bro Alun (Gwersyllt), Madras Voluntary Aided (Penley), Ysgol Rhiwabon High School (Ruabon), Eyton Voluntary Controlled, St Mary's Catholic Primary (Wrexham), Dodds Lane Support Centre (Gwersyllt), Haulfan (Wrexham), Gwersyllt Community Primary School, St Anne's Catholic Primary (Wrexham), Wrexham Early Years Centre, Minera Voluntary Aided School, Penycae Community Primary, Brynteg CP, Ysgol Deiniol CP (Marchwiel), Barker's Lane CP (Wrexham), Ysgol Rhostyllen, Penygelli CP School (Coedpoeth), St Giles VC Church in Wales Primary (Wrexham), Ysgol y Grango (Rhos), Ysgol Cefn Mawr CP (Cefn Mawr), St Josephs Catholic and Anglican High School (Wrexham) and St Mary's Aided (Brymbo).

Other closed schools include Ysgol y Waun (Chirk), St Mary's Voluntary Aided (Overton on Dee), Rhosymedre Community Primary School, Ysgol Bryn Alyn (Gwersyllt), Rhosddu Primary School (Wrexham), Borderbrook School, St Paul's Voluntary Aided Primary School (Isycoed), Ysgol Min y Ddol CP (Cefn Mawr), Gwenfro Community Primary School (Wrexham), Ysgol Maes y Llan CP (Ruabon), Ysgol Bryn Tabor (Coedpoeth), Bronington Voluntary Aided, Hafod y Wern Community Primary School (Wrexham), Ysgol Heulfan (Gwersyllt), Maelor School (Penley), Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog CP, Ysgol Cynddelw CP (Glynceiriog), Pontfadog CP, Ysgol Sant Dunawd CP (Bangor on Dee), Alexandra CP School (Wrexham), St Mary's Church in Wales (Ruabon) and Ysgol Penrhyn, New Broughton CP.

None of the above schools have yet been listed for re-opening tomorrow on Wrexham Council’s website.

Arriva Buses Wales tweeted earlier this morning that the only service running today was the 6am journey from Wrexham to Chester, with all other services from the town currently cancelled.

North Wales Police has also warned motorists to be cautious today, with a tweet earlier this morning stating: “Please take care out on the roads today - freezing temperatures across the region overnight so black ice is expected. Allow more time to travel and stay safe.”