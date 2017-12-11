Up to 700 people to be fed by Flintshire's Foodbanks over Christmas period

Up to 700 people could be fed by a Flintshire foodbank this Christmas.

Andy Leake, founder member of the Trussell Trust, the Christian community organisation which kickstarted the Flintshire Foodbank, said the service was gearing up for another busy festive period.

Mr Leake, a pastor at King's Christian Centre in Mold, said while he was pleased to be helping those in crisis this Christmas, "the best solution" would be that the foodbank "didn't exist at all."

Mr Leake told the Leader last year that he expected 2017 to be “even busier” than last year and said the amount of people coming through foodbank because of issues with the Government's new benefit system had increased.

He said: “We were very similar in terms of numbers through the summer, feeding around 550 people month by month.

“In the last two months, we've had a lot more people coming in suffering difficulties with Universal Credit, but we embarked on a massive three day collection in Tesco and so many people gave such a huge amount of food.”

The Flintshire network of foodbanks spreads across the county in Connah’s Quay, Saltney, Mold, Holywell, Mostyn, Flint and Buckley, and Mr Leake said preparations had been in place at all seven sites for the festive rush.

“We fed 52 people in just one session in Mold, so in just four hours, that is amazing,” he said.

“We're geared up to deal with that and have the stock to cope with demand.

“We are ready to go and this year I'd expect us, in the month throughout Christmas to feeding about 600 to 700 people.”

As a mark of the Christmas spirit of giving a gift, Mr Leake said foodbank volunteers were ensuring they put a smile on the face of those in need this year.

He added: “We're running a scheme this year which means that every person, every family that receives a food parcel will not only get that but a few Christmas goodies as well.

“We're so delighted to be offering this and the people of Flintshire, businesses and community organisations have just been unbelievable.

“The best solution would be that we didn't exist at all but as long as there's a need, we will carry on.

“While people need the foodbank, or are in crisis, we will be there to help them.”