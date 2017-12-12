Concerns for missing 88-year-old woman from Deganwy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Concerns have been raised for a missing 88-year-old woman from Deganwy.

Pensioner Gwyneth Kendrick has been missing in the Deganwy area since 10am on Tuesday morning.

She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a purple coat and blue trousers.

Anyone with information relating to Gwyneth's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V186888.

