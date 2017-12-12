Concerns for missing 88-year-old woman from Deganwy

Concerns have been raised for a missing 88-year-old woman from Deganwy.
Pensioner Gwyneth Kendrick has been missing in the Deganwy area since 10am on Tuesday morning.
She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a purple coat and blue trousers.
Anyone with information relating to Gwyneth's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V186888.
Missing Person - Deganwy area. Gwyneth Kendrick aged 88yrs has been missing in the Deganwy area since 10am this morning. Description 5' 4'' tall, wearing purple coat and blue trousers. Contact 101 event V186888 pic.twitter.com/Tbjcxg0SMy— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) December 12, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on