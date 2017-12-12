Seven schools remain closed in parts of Wrexham due to icy conditions

SOME schools across Wrexham remain closed following severe weather over the weekend.

Wrexham Council has confirmed today that 46 schools are open but seven remain closed after temperatures dropped to almost -7 degrees in North Wales overnight.

A yellow warning for ice remains in place across Wrexham and Llangollen until 11am this morning.

The Met Office has forecasted an increase in temperatures to about 3 degrees throughout the day, with tonight’s minimum overnight temperature to fall to a predicted minimum of -1 degrees.

The schools across Wrexham which remain closed include Wrexham Early Years Centre, Madras Voluntary Aided (Penley), St Christopher's School (Wrexham), Maelor School (Penley), Ysgol y Waun (Chirk), Froncysyllte CP and Garth CP.

Arriva Buses Wales reported just before 9am that some services are running in Wrexham.

The services are as follows: Service 1 (normal service), service 3,4 (normal service to Rhos, Market Street, not serving Penycae), service 7 (Holt Road, Hullah Lane, Eaton Road, Kinglsy Circle, Cefn Road, Queensway, Hightown only), service 8 (Hightown, Queensway, Cefn Road, Kinglsy Circle, Hullah Lane, Holt Road only), service 11,11A (normal service, excluding The Adwy), service 12,12A,14 (normal service), service 21,21A (Mold Road bypass, Wheatsheaf Pub, Old Mold Road only), service 26,27 (normal service), service 32,33 (normal service excluding Bradley Circle and Llay Village), service 5 (normal service).

All Coleg Cambria sites remain closed today due to the icy conditions but Glyndwr University's Wrexham campus is open and there are lectures.

North Wales Police have also advised motorists to take care on the roads after reports of collisions in other areas of North Wales.

Wrexham Council also confirmed that bin collections are to resume today after crews helped to clear snow in shopping and communal areas yesterday.