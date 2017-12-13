Abandoned eyesore homes near Wrexham to be demolished

Abandoned homes in Ruabon could be bulldozed within weeks to make way for social housing.

The three derelict properties on the site of the old Victoria Garage in the middle of the village will be replaced with new homes for local people after a long-running campaign.

Wales & West Housing (WWH) acquired the land earlier this year and the planned redevelopment is now all systems go, thanks to funding of over £500,000 from the Welsh Government.

Clwyd South AM Ken Skates said: “Wales & West is aiming to submit plans to redevelop the site by the end of the year. It has been an eyesore for years so I’m delighted we’re now nearing a positive conclusion which will benefit local people.”

Ruabon councillor Dana Davies added: “A previous developer started but never finished building the homes on this key site and because of legal complications around its ownership the area has effectively been abandoned for more than a decade.

“We’ve fought for a long time to get something done, so I’m thrilled we’re almost there at last.”

The site on the corner of High Street and Maes y Llan Lane has seen increased security over recent weeks and the building of the three new properties should begin before April.

Mr Skates said funding of £583,000 from the Welsh Government, nearly 60 per cent of the entire estimated project cost, was allocated for the current financial year, meaning work will need to be under way by the end of March at the latest.

WWH deputy chief executive Shayne Hembrow said: “We aim to demolish the building in the New Year and start redevelopment by the end of March, subject to planning permission being granted by Wrexham Council.”

He added: “This site has been empty and an eyesore to local people for too long.

“We are looking forward to bringing it back into use with much-needed, quality affordable homes for local people.”