'Beloved' Abergele Golf Club stalwart Billie Needham dies aged 101

A remarkable great-grandmother who once enjoyed a helicopter flight over her beloved golf club has died aged 101.

Above par Billie Needham, who still turned up on Thursdays to run the Senior Ladies Competition at Abergele Golf Club, would have been 102 on Tuesday, December 12.

The former nurse was an integral part of Abergele Golf Club. The ex-lady captain and lady president, who had sons - Peter, Christopher and Tony - had been a member of the club for 70 years and revealed she had only recently stopped playing during her 100th birthday celebrations back in 2015.

Upon entering her century year, Billie took the skies after club friends treated their "naughty" and "beloved" Billie - to a 20 minute helicopter flight over the green.

A spokesperson from Abergele Golf Club said: "Billie will be sorely missed, she was a true trail blazer.

"She was sadly not playing anymore but she still turned up on Thursdays to run the Senior Ladies comp. Billie would have been 102 on December 12 so again, sadly, she did not quite make her 102nd birthday."

Billie joined the club in 1946 with her husband Sydney after he was demobbed after the war.

Speaking to the Journal in 2015, she joked: “I hadn’t seen him for three and a half years. We ended up having a jolly good time which was the result of not seeing each other."

Before golfing came into her life, Billie trained as a nurse and drove an ambulance during the war years.

She teased that she met ‘her Sydney’ - who she married in 1940 - after being “picked up” in Abergele.

"I was stationed at Abergele Hospital,” she explained at the time.

“I was on the ambulance and we use to go out with these torches, tiny little things. My husband met me up a dark road. I never saw him until I got to the light up by the hospital and I said - ‘Oh dear you’re not very tall.’

"These two boys picked me and my friend up as the local lads did in those days. Us nurses were new toys - it was a lovely time.”

Billie's funeral will take place Thursday, December 14 at 2pm at Colwyn Bay Crematorium.