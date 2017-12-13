Mum-of-two jailed for Mold hairdressing salon burglary

A single mother-of-two has been jailed after she was convicted of burglary at a town centre hairdressing salon in Mold.

Leeanne Monique Mitchell, 40, of Park Avenue in Mold, denied burglary at The Lush Hair Salon in the early hours of August 9, claiming she was fast asleep in bed at the time.

She denied the woman captured in the premises on CCTV was her but was identified by a police officer and convicted by magistrates of burglary – the theft of takings and the contents of three charity tins.

Mitchell, who the court heard intended to appeal against the conviction, was jailed for 18 weeks. She was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Deputy District Judge Timothy Gasgoyne said she was convicted by magistrates and he was satisfied she committed the offence.

She had taken money from self-employed hairdressers who would be unable to get that money back from anyone else.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson told how the owner of the shop received a call from her alarm company at 3.45am on August 8 and, when her father checked the premises, there were no signs of a forced entry.

But the following morning it was found that cash tins containing the takings of three self-employed hairdressers – a total of £400 – had been taken along with three charity collection tins.

CCTV from within the salon was reviewed by police, a woman had been captured on the premises and the defendant was identified as the person responsible.

Interviewed, she said that at the time she was at home with her two daughters and was fast asleep in bed.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said the defendant did not accept the conviction and continued to denyshe had any involvement in the burglary of the hairdressers.

She had two daughters aged 16 and five, was a trained hairdresser herself, but had not worked for seven years after suffering a nervous breakdown.

The defendant had previously used heroin but she had been on a methadone prescription for the last two months.

She had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder following an incident regarding her mother when she was a child. Her likelihood of reoffending was low.

Fiona Larkin, defending, said that her client was appealing to the crown court against her conviction.

“She denies that it is her on the CCTV,” said Miss Larkin.

The defendant had the sole care of two daughters who were dependent upon her, she had previously been subjected to domestic violence and was now suffering mental health issues.