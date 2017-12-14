Bangor cafe Two Guys From Brussels to open for last time on Christmas Eve

A popular shop that brought “the best of Belgium to Bangor” has announced that it will be closing its doors for good on Christmas Eve.

Two Guys from Brussels, on the lower end of the High Street, was opened in 2015 by Olivier Dochez and his partner Jean Christophe Vlasselaer.

The pair promised to bring the best produce from Belgium to Bangor, specialising in various Belgian beers and luxury chocolates and more recently it opened a café.

The business will close on Christmas Eve at 4pm.

Olivier said: “We will be putting on an exceptional full high tea from 10am to 3pm, before finally closing the shutters at 4pm.

“These last two and a half years have had it’s ups and downs, both professional and personal, but even though we have tried to turn the business around the footfall in Bangor is simply not there to make it viable in regards to paying the rent and rates.

“Some of our staff are working on a project to build something from the ashes of Two Guys from Brussels and I will be involved in helping to set it up with them.”