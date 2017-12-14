Bangor Starbucks cafe drive-through plan set for refusal

CONTROVERSIAL plans for the construction of a Starbucks cafe in Bangor have been recommended for refusal, following strong opposition against its proposed location.

In 2015, plans were put forward to construct a Starbucks with a drive-through on green space at the junction of Deiniol Road and Sackville Road.

However, it came under fire after the area was described by locals and officials it as “one of the most dangerous locations in the city”.

Bangor City Council and the Bangor Civic Society opposed the idea due to fears over the city’s “iconic black poplar trees” being cut down.

Gwynedd Council planning officers have also raised concerns over the development’s impact on businesses in the city centre.

Arfon MP Hywel Williams led a demonstration against the proposals in August and a further 1,000 signatures were collected by an online petition.

“The proposed location itself is reason enough to stop the plans.” Mr Williams explained.

“The roundabout at Sackville Road and Deiniol Road is chaotic enough as it is and so I welcome the recommendation that this plan should be turned down.

“We should be supporting our small, independent coffee shops and cafes rather than encouraging the displacement of economic activity from locally-run businesses – businesses which pay their taxes.”

A report regarding the development is set to be discussed by Gwynedd Council’s planning committee on December 18.