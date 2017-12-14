Charity truck push held in memory of late Carl Sargeant

Fitness enthusiasts put their skills to the test in a truck pull to raise funds for a late AM’s memorial.

Members past and present of JS-PT Health Studio, based in Connah’s Quay, pulled and pushed a three tonne truck to celebrate the amount of weight lost by members since the studio first opened three years ago.

Braving the snow and cold weather more than 20 people still turned out to help take part.

Proceeds of £100 from the event will be donated to the Carl Sargeant Memorial Fund in honour of the late Alyn and Deeside AM, who opened the studio in 2014.

Jack Sullivan, the studio owner who organised the event, said: “Our members have lost a phenomenal amount of weight since the studio opened; three tonnes of it in fact.

“We wanted to celebrate that in a way that would put their newly acquired skills to the test, and the truck pull was just the ticket.

“The day was all about having fun and also demonstrating to members how well they have done by making it relative to them.

“The fact that we could raise over £100 in memory of Carl, a friend and supporter of the studio, made it all the more poignant.”

Among those taking part in Saturday’s challenge was Jacky Owen, of Connah's Quay, who has lost 26 pounds since joining the studio 70 days ago and is now pain free after years of back pain.

She said: “Apart from the cold weather and snow it was great fun and great to be out as part of a group doing something different. Its huge amount of weight that’s been lost and when you tried to pull/push the truck, it reminded you just how big three tonnes are.”