Hepatitis A outbreak uncovered at Corwen primary school

MORE than 170 people at a primary school in Corwen are being offered a Hepatitis A vaccination following an outbreak of the infection.

Three pupils have been confirmed with the infection at Ysgol Caer Drewyn in Corwen. There are now seven confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in the wider community

A vaccination session for children, siblings and staff will be held on Monday (December 18). This is being undertaken by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).

The outbreak control team do not believe that the infection was contracted at Ysgol Caer Drewyn.

Public Health Wales, with the environmental health departments of Denbighshire County Council and Gwynedd Council, are continuing to investigate the source.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: "Hepatitis A is a viral infection, usually short lived, that has unpleasant symptoms but is rarely serious. Children often only have a very mild illness or do not have symptoms at all.

"Symptoms can include flu-like illness such as tiredness, general aches and pains, headaches and fever, as well as loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, abdominal pains, jaundice, very dark urine and itchy skin.

"Good handwashing after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food is the best way to prevent the virus spreading.

"Children may pass the virus onto others without having symptoms so we are reminding parents to encourage good hand washing at all times."

A Vaccination at the school is being offered by as a precaution.

Public Health Wales have said that there is no link between this outbreak and two outbreaks of Hepatitis A reported in the Rhyl area earlier this year.

Last month, 150 children and 30 staff were offered the vaccination after a child attending Ysgol Emmanuel in Rhyl was confirmed to have Hepatitis A. An outbreak of Hepatitis A was reported earlier in the year at Ysgol Dewi Sant primary school, also in Rhyl.

People are advised to contact their own GP or NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 if they have any concerns about their health or their child’s health.