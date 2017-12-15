Wrexham man pushed knife against ex-partner's face and hit her 'like a punchbag'

A drug addict threatened his former partner with a knife and hit her “like a punchbag” when she refused to let him take her car to go and buy cocaine.

Carly Rogers believed that Craig Michael Karl Griffiths, 25, of Wynnstay Avenue in Wrexham, wanted her car in a desperate

bid to get more cocaine early on December 7.

Justin Espie, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, told how Griffiths had twice called Miss Rogers the previous evening asking to borrow her car, but she refused.

There were then numerous missed calls from Griffiths, who turned up at Miss Rogers’ house on Wrexham Road, Rhostyllen on December 7.

Griffiths was edgy and agitated, begging persistently for Miss Roger’s car and telling her that he “needed more”.

He then told Miss Griffiths that he would hurt himself before going into the kitchen and returning with a kitchen knife and cutting his face.

Griffiths then pushed the knife to his stomach, over his clothes, before damaging a door.

He then pushed Miss Rogers into the bathroom, and then pushed her against a sink before pushing the knife against her right cheek and piercing the skin.

Miss Rogers believed Griffiths must have put the knife down at that point, as he punched her numerous times in the stomach and ribcage.

Miss Rogers described being hit like a punchbag, Mr Espie added, before she was able to get away from him.

Griffiths then threatened to kill someone else or himself if Miss Rogers did not give him the car keys, and she yielded.

He then got a larger knife and put it in his jeans before leaving with Miss Roger’s Mazda M2.

Officers later stopped Griffiths on the A483 and found a knife under the passenger seat.

He gave a breathalyser reading of

48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35.

Miss Rogers sustained a one centimetre cut to her right cheek, bruises on her lower back as well as bruising and soreness to her left side and stomach.

In a victim personal statement, Miss Rogers said she dreaded to think what could have happened if she had not called the police.

She could have been seriously hurt, Griffiths could have hurt himself or someone else.

She added that the memories of what happened will always be there, but she was looking to move forward with her life.

Miss Rogers said that she hoped Griffiths could realise the effect of his actions, “gets himself sorted” and move on with his life.

Probation officer Rachel Woodcock said Griffiths appeared to show genuine remorse, but she was concerned that he did not understand how Miss Rogers could have been placed in fear for her safety.

Griffiths was emotional throughout the interview and struggled to give detailed explanations, but Miss Woodcock was unsure whether this was due to remorse or Griffiths’ current circumstances and forced detoxification in custody.

Magistrates heard how Griffiths had taken drugs since the age of 14 to “mask his dwindling state of mind” and told Miss Woodcock of childhood issues.

She was also concerned that it

had taken until around a month

ago for Griffiths to seek help

for his drug addiction.

Custody would protect the public and allow him to receive treatment while probation put support in place for his release.

Andrew Holliday, defending, said Griffiths had always struggled with his mental health, adding that a 2013 conviction for taking a vehicle without consent arose because he drove into a wall intending to end his life.

But he had stayed out of trouble since 2014 after starting a relationship with Miss Rogers and a job as an apprentice electrician.

But he started using cocaine at the weekends, which turned into more regular use and eventually a daily habit.

The relationship broke down due to his behaviour and he lost his apprenticeship, Mr Holliday added.

Magistrates heard that Griffiths had issues that were clearly exacerbated by his cocaine use, had made an early guilty plea and the knife was not held in dangerous circumstances when the police found it.

Griffiths pleaded guilty at a hearing last week to assault by beating, criminal damage, possessing a bladed article in a public place, taking a vehicle without consent and to driving while disqualified, above the alcohol limit and with no insurance.

He also admitted failing to attend court on December 6 and to using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on November 19, when he threatened to bite and kick police officers after going to A&E for treatment.

Magistrates sentenced Griffiths to 16 weeks in prison for assault, four weeks for failure to attend court and eight weeks each for the Maelor incident and possession of a knife, to be served concurrently.

He will serve eight weeks in prison and the remainder of his sentence on licence, with 36 weeks of post custodial supervision to follow.

He was disqualified from driving for 42 months and must pay a £115 surcharge.

An indefinite restraining order was imposed preventing Griffiths from any contact with Miss Rogers, save via a solicitor, family order or special services direction.