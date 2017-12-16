More than £160,000 spent dealing with travellers in Flintshire since 2015

More than £160,000 has been spent to protect sites and clean up after unauthorised traveller encampments.

A report to Flintshire Council’s community and enterprise overview and scrutiny committee has revealed since 2015-16 £168,165 of local authority funds have been put towards moving travellers on and securing sites to prevent unauthorised access. In this financial year alone, more than £23,000 has been spent clearing 34 unsanctioned encampments.

In response, councillors are to debate whether to go ahead with the provision of six-pitch transit site in the county which would be the first of its kind in Wales.

Grants to refurbish the council’s only owned site at Riverside Park in Queensferry are also up for discussion.

The report details how under the Housing Wales Act 2014, the authority has a statutory duty to provide transit pitches for gipsy travellers.

An accommodation needs assessment found there is a need for a transit site, evidenced through the data recorded on the number

of unauthorised encampments in the county. In 2017-18, 34 unauthorised encampments have been reported and of those, 13 have been on local authority land, one has been on community council land and 20 on private land.

The cost to the council for moving travellers on so far this year has totalled £23,231.

This includes costs for the securing of an area to prevent further encampments occurring.

In 2016-17 there were 20 recorded encampments in the county with 14 being on local authority land and a further six on private land.

It is detailed how Flintshire Council spent £95,912 on target hardening – otherwise known as protecting the site against unauthorised camps.

That figure is almost double the £49,022 spent in 2015-16 following 40 recorded encampments including 25 on local authority land and 15 on private land.

It is said that provision of a transit site would “significantly reduce the costs to the council.” Travellers would be charged a pitch fee to cover the running costs of the site and it would mean the council and police can direct any unauthorised encampment to the transit site.

This would negate the need for legal costs, clear up costs and spending money on target hardening but the site would remain Flintshire’s responsibility.

Before any grant applications can be made, suitable land with planning permission must be found.

In order for grants to upgrade the Riverside site, Flintshire must “ensure that it is being managed and maintained to standards that Welsh Government have set”.