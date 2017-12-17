Police take zero-tolerance stance on drug-drivers in Flintshire this Christmas

POLICE are cracking down on those who think they can take drugs before getting behind the wheel this Christmas.

South Flintshire Inspector Darren Whibberley and Sgt Emma Prevete say they are taking a zero tolerance approach to drug-drivers throughout the festive season and beyond.

As well as road-side officers testing motorists for drink-driving, they will also be looking out for those tempted to take drugs and drive.

Those who do could put lives at risk, and those who are caught also risk gaining a criminal record.

Insp Whibberley said: “We do take roadside swipes for drug use.

”The people who take drugs and drive are not necessarily the same people who would drink and drive, so we do check for both, especially at this time of year with Christmas parties.

“If anyone has any knowledge of people taking drugs and driving then we will take that information seriously.”

As well as those taking drugs, officers are also keen to keep on top of those dealing them.

Sgt Prevete said: “We are still running Operation Glittery which is focusing on preventing drug dealing, particularly to the under-18s.

“That feeds into Operation Blake as well, which targets drug supply to Flintshire south and is linked to organised gangs from outside the area.

“The other important message we are keen to drive home is about ‘cuckooing’, where vulnerable people are preyed, and are used, to have drugs dealt from their homes.

“We just want people to be aware of any comings and goings at their neighbours’ homes.

“If they see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, please let us know.”

Anyone with any information they would like to make officers aware of should call them via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.