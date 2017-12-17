Teenager who retrieved his dog from water in Connah's Quay rescued by lifeboat

FLINT lifeboat was launched to rescue a teenager who climbed into a boat to retrieve his dog.

Alan Forrester, lifeboat operation manager for Flint Lifeboat Station, told the Leader that a call was received at 3.36pm today reporting that a dog had jumped off a wall and into the water at Connah’s Quay following which its owner, a 16-year-old boy, climbed down a ladder to the water to retrieve it.

The boy, who got into a boat, called out and the dog returned to him – but he was unable to climb back up the ladder with it, leaving him stuck.

A 999 call was made by the boy’s grandmother, who has been with him at the time, following which Flint Lifeboat launched at the Ski Club in Connah’s Quay.

The lifeboat arrived on scene by 4pm, to find a team from HM Coastguard had provided the boy with a life jacket and a blanket.

He was returned to shore with his dog and given a medical check. After warming up he returned home with his grandmother, Mr Forrester said.

The lifeboat crew returned to the station and were ready to launch again by 5.20pm.

Mr Forrester told the Leader: “We had a great crew turnout and I can’t praise them enough. They were very professional and the boy and dog were both fine.”