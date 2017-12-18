Judge voices concerns about Wrexham prison

A crown court judge said it is “concerning” that Wrexham’s new prison has been built in such a way that people can get close enough to the perimeter fence that they can allegedly throw items in.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said it was also of concern that that it was covered by CCTV which was not of sufficient quality to enable people to be identified.

The judge was speaking as he adjourned the case of a Merseyside man charged with throwing prohibited items towards the Bala Wing at HMP Berwyn.

Rhys Robert Jones, 18, of Greyhound Park Road in Speke, pleaded not guilty to two charges of throwing prohibited items – a quantity of spice, a class B drug, and two mobile phones – into the prison on May 26.

He is alleged to have been one of two people – the second was not identified – wearing hoods outside the prison.

Jones, charged amid allegations that his DNA and a fingerprint were found on the package, denies any involvement.

He was remanded in custody pending a trial next year.

An application by defence barrister Philip Tully to dismiss the charge at this stage was rejected.

The £250 million Berwyn prison, built on the former Firestone tyre factory site on Wrexham Industrial Estate, is the largest prison in England and Wales and is the second largest prison in Europe.

When fully occupied it will be able to house 2,106 prisoners.